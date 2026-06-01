Kyro Capital launches ₹100cr pre-IPO Kyro India Opportunities Fund (I)
Business
Kyro Capital just rolled out a new ₹100 crore private equity fund called Kyro India Opportunities Fund (I). It's registered with SEBI and managed by Kyro Asset Management.
The main goal? To invest in fast-growing Indian companies that look ready for an IPO in the next couple of years.
Fund targets 35% IRR renewables manufacturing
The fund aims for an IRR of 35% for investors, focusing on sectors like renewables, energy storage, advanced manufacturing (think aerospace and defense supply chains), and consumer goods.
With a five-year timeline (and possible two-year extension), Kyro wants to bring serious discipline to India's evolving industries.
As founder Aman Maheshwari puts it, this is about helping future-shaping companies grow and making India a global hub for big opportunities.