Kyro Capital launches ₹100cr pre-IPO Kyro India Opportunities Fund (I)

Fund targets 35% IRR renewables manufacturing

The fund aims for an IRR of 35% for investors, focusing on sectors like renewables, energy storage, advanced manufacturing (think aerospace and defense supply chains), and consumer goods.

With a five-year timeline (and possible two-year extension), Kyro wants to bring serious discipline to India's evolving industries.

As founder Aman Maheshwari puts it, this is about helping future-shaping companies grow and making India a global hub for big opportunities.