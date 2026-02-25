L'Oreal, Dyson, others sue US government for Trump tariff refunds

French beauty giant L'Oreal, British vacuum manufacturer Dyson, and contact lens maker Bausch + Lomb have sued the US government for refunds of tariffs paid under President Donald Trump 's emergency trade measures. The lawsuits were filed in the US Court of International Trade earlier this week. They come after a recent Supreme Court ruling found these duties unlawful.

Legal proceedings FedEx and Sol de Janeiro also file complaints The lawsuits from L'Oreal, Dyson, and Bausch + Lomb add to a growing list of high-profile companies seeking refunds. Global transport firm FedEx and US-based skincare brand Sol de Janeiro have also filed complaints this week. Over 1,400 importers including retail giant Costco and tire manufacturer Goodyear have already sued over these tariffs, court documents show.

Potential refunds Potential refunds could reach $175 billion According to economists at the Penn Wharton Budget Model, up to $175 billion in US tariff collections could be subject to potential refunds. This comes after a Supreme Court ruling on Friday that found Trump had overstepped his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a sanctions law, to impose tariffs on imported goods.

