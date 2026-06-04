Labor minister: EPFO 3.0 to enable paper-free UPI withdrawals

EPF 75% withdrawals, ₹5L quick settlements

You can instantly withdraw up to 75% of your EPF balance if needed, and the limit for quick settlements has jumped from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, great if you need cash fast for things like medical bills or education.

Plus, face authentication on the UMANG app means you can verify yourself and activate your UAN right from your phone, no OTPs or forms required.