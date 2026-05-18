Lalit Ahuja: Global firms cut India GCC hiring amid AI Business May 18, 2026

Big international companies with offices (GCCs) in India are dialing back on hiring, thanks to AI automation and global uncertainty.

According to ANSR CEO Lalit Ahuja, some centers that once planned to hire over 5,000 people are now looking at just 2,000, while overall hiring is being reduced by 30% to 50%.

It's all about adjusting as technology changes what jobs look like.