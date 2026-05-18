Lalit Ahuja: Global firms cut India GCC hiring amid AI
Big international companies with offices (GCCs) in India are dialing back on hiring, thanks to AI automation and global uncertainty.
According to ANSR CEO Lalit Ahuja, some centers that once planned to hire over 5,000 people are now looking at just 2,000, while overall hiring is being reduced by 30% to 50%.
It's all about adjusting as technology changes what jobs look like.
New GCCs adopt smaller core teams
Even though established GCCs are being cautious, new players are shaking things up by building smaller core teams and bringing in extra help only when needed.
This flexible approach means more testing before big expansions.
Despite the hiring slowdown, reports say India could still see nearly 2,200 GCCs employing over 2 million people by March 2027, so the sector isn't stopping anytime soon.