Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO open Aug 17-19, price band ₹190-₹201
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart is opening its IPO soon, with shares priced between ₹190 and ₹201.
You can apply from August 17 to 19, and the company is expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on August 24.
If you're curious about investing or just want to keep an eye on a well-known jewelry brand, this could be worth a look.
Lalithaa IPO allocation and schedule
You'll need to bid in lots of 74 shares, in multiples of 74 thereafter.
The offer is split up: up to 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15% for non-institutional folks, and at least 35% for regular retail investors.
Allotment results come out on August 20, with refunds initiated on August 21 if you don't get shares.
Lalithaa IPO funds to repay loans
The money raised will help Lalithaa Jewellery Mart pay off loans and boost its working capital.
Going public could give the brand more visibility, and maybe even open new doors for its future growth.