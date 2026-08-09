Lanka Dinakar encourages CAs at ICAI Vijayawada to embrace technology

Chartered accountants (CAs) are being encouraged to step up their tech game by using AI, quantum computing, and data analytics.

At a recent Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conference in Vijayawada, Twenty Points Programme (Viksit Bharat-Swarna Andhra Pradesh) Implementation Chairman Lanka Dinakar highlighted how these tools could help build a stronger India and Andhra Pradesh by 2047.