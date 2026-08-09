Lanka Dinakar encourages CAs at ICAI Vijayawada to embrace technology
Chartered accountants (CAs) are being encouraged to step up their tech game by using AI, quantum computing, and data analytics.
At a recent Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conference in Vijayawada, Twenty Points Programme (Viksit Bharat-Swarna Andhra Pradesh) Implementation Chairman Lanka Dinakar highlighted how these tools could help build a stronger India and Andhra Pradesh by 2047.
Lanka Dinakar urges CAs expand roles
Dinakar also wants Twenty Points Programme (Viksit Bharat-Swarna Andhra Pradesh) Implementation Chairman Lanka Dinakar to move beyond just audits and taxes: he sees them playing a bigger part in financial governance, supporting startups and MSMEs, and driving responsible investments.
As he put it, "The future chartered accountant cannot remain confined to traditional accounting and taxation practices,"