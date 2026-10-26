LANXESS and Hindustan Colas trial additives to improve Indian roads
Business
LANXESS, a German chemical company, is teaming up with Hindustan Colas to upgrade how roads are built in India.
Their main goal? Stronger, longer-lasting roads that are also kinder to the environment.
They're testing out advanced tech like Addipave CR 36, which helps make bitumen (the stuff that holds roads together) work better.
Addipave WM 23 lowers asphalt temperatures
The partnership is also looking at Addipave WM 23, a cool additive that lets asphalt be made at lower temperatures, cutting down on pollution.
LANXESS brings the science know-how while HINCOL offers local testing and insights into what Indian roads really need.
If all goes well, we could see smoother drives and less environmental impact across the country.