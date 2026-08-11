Large cap funds post ₹1,322cr outflow as Nifty rises 2%
For the first time in more than 2.6 years, large-cap mutual funds lost more money than they gained: ₹1,322 crore flowed out in July 2026.
Investors seemed to cash in after a solid run in top stocks, but interestingly, the Nifty 50 index still climbed 2% that month, mainly thanks to strong IT sector gains.
Equity mutual fund inflows down 15%
Overall equity mutual fund inflows dropped by 15% compared with June. While large-caps took a hit, small- and mid-cap funds stayed popular. Small-cap funds attracted higher net inflows than last month.
Hybrid funds (that mix stocks and bonds) saw less love, but SIPs (those monthly auto-investments) ticked up slightly with nearly 10 crore active accounts.
Meanwhile, gold ETFs attracted ₹1,559 crore as some investors looked for safer bets during market ups and downs.