Larry Ellison becomes 3rd richest with $302 billion fortune
Business
Larry Ellison, the guy behind Oracle, just hit a new milestone: he's now the world's third richest person, jumping ahead of Google's Sergey Brin and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.
This leap happened after Oracle's stock shot up 8% on June 1, 2026, pushing Ellison's net worth to an incredible $302 billion.
Oracle revenue jumps 22% to $17.2B
Ellison's fortune grew by nearly $52 billion in just a year, thanks to Oracle reporting strong numbers: a 22% jump in revenue to $17.2 billion.
He owns about 40% of Oracle and also has stakes in Tesla and Paramount Skydance (which merged for $28 billion).
Besides tech, he owns luxury homes and almost all of the island of Lanai in Hawaii. Talk about having your own slice of paradise!