Larry Ellison becomes 3rd richest with $302 billion fortune

Oracle revenue jumps 22% to $17.2B

Ellison's fortune grew by nearly $52 billion in just a year, thanks to Oracle reporting strong numbers: a 22% jump in revenue to $17.2 billion.

He owns about 40% of Oracle and also has stakes in Tesla and Paramount Skydance (which merged for $28 billion).

Besides tech, he owns luxury homes and almost all of the island of Lanai in Hawaii. Talk about having your own slice of paradise!