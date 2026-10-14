Larry Fink warns stopping US data center construction risks recession

Communities are pushing back on new data centers because of higher energy bills, water use, and environmental concerns. With elections coming up, the debate is heating up.

Fink thinks much of this backlash is based on misinformation and reminds everyone that building these centers means more jobs and big investments in energy.

Analysts even predict that total AI-related capital expenditure could exceed $1 trillion in 2027, so pausing now could really set things back.