Larsen and Toubro wins ₹5,000cr-₹10,000cr ONGC offshore west coast contract
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a huge contract from ONGC, valued between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore.
The project covers replacing pipelines and building new wellhead platforms off India's west coast, pretty big moves for the energy sector.
L&T to build 4 wellhead platforms
L&T will handle everything from engineering and construction to installation for subsea pipelines and platform upgrades across ONGC's offshore fields. They'll also build four wellhead platforms.
Parthasarathi Chatterjee, senior vice-president and head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, said, "These orders reflect the confidence customers place in our integrated EPCIC capabilities, extensive project execution experience and unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence."
L&T secures 8 orders, ₹67,500cr-₹95,000cr
This isn't a one-off. L&T has grabbed eight orders in the past month alone, including three major contracts, with total orders from July 20 likely in the ₹67,500 to at least ₹95,000 crore range.
Its position as a top player in energy infrastructure just keeps getting stronger.