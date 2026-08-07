Larsen and Toubro wins ₹5,000cr-₹10,000cr ONGC offshore west coast contract

L&T will handle everything from engineering and construction to installation for subsea pipelines and platform upgrades across ONGC's offshore fields. They'll also build four wellhead platforms.

Parthasarathi Chatterjee, senior vice-president and head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, said, "These orders reflect the confidence customers place in our integrated EPCIC capabilities, extensive project execution experience and unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence."