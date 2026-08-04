Larsen & Toubro secures over ₹15,000cr ADNOC Offshore contract

LTEH Offshore plans to use a significant portion of the fabrication work at L&T's fabrication yards, showing off its skills in big offshore projects.

L&T's boss S N Subrahmanyan said this win reflects the trust our clients place in L&T's engineering excellence, project execution capabilities and unwavering commitment to delivering complex energy infrastructure projects safely and on schedule.

He also shared that L&T is committed to supporting the UAE's energy ambitions through innovative, sustainable and world-class offshore solutions.