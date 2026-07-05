Kolkata-based Laser Power to launch ₹740cr IPO next week

Fund allocation

LPIL's financials and capacity

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay or prepay borrowings worth ₹499 crore and for general corporate purposes. LPIL has three manufacturing plants in West Bengal with a total installed capacity of 85,448 MT. The company posted a revenue of ₹2,326 crore and a net profit of ₹151 crore in FY26. Its order book was worth ₹3,243 crore as of March 31, 2026.