Kolkata-based Laser Power to launch ₹740cr IPO next week
What's the story
Kolkata-based Laser Power & Infra Ltd (LPIL) will open its ₹742 crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 9. The issue will close on July 13, as per the company's red herring prospectus. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹200 crore by promoter selling shareholders.
Fund allocation
LPIL's financials and capacity
The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay or prepay borrowings worth ₹499 crore and for general corporate purposes. LPIL has three manufacturing plants in West Bengal with a total installed capacity of 85,448 MT. The company posted a revenue of ₹2,326 crore and a net profit of ₹151 crore in FY26. Its order book was worth ₹3,243 crore as of March 31, 2026.
Business operations
The company has strategic partnerships
LPIL is a licensed stranding partner of US-based TS Conductor. This partnership allows the company to manufacture advanced high-capacity conductors locally. These conductors are lighter, stronger, and more energy-efficient than conventional ACSR or CFCC conductors. The company's clients include Indian Railways, several Odisha distribution companies, and private EPC players such as Montecarlo Ltd and KRYFS Power Components Ltd.
Market growth
Market growth potential
According to CRISIL, the domestic cables and wire market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13%, driven by infrastructure projects, railway electrification, smart grid investments, and export demand. This growth potential bodes well for companies like LPIL that are already established in the power transmission and distribution sector.