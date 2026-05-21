Lava International to invest ₹1,100cr in India smartphone parts manufacturing

Lava cuts charger manufacturing costs 20%

They've just opened a facility to produce mobile chargers using mostly Indian components. These chargers are now 20% cheaper to make than units that we were using earlier.

Lava also plans to start making camera modules, display units, enclosures, and circuit boards themselves.

With capacity for four crore phones, and a proposal under the government's Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, Lava is doubling down on Make in India.