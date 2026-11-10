Lawsuit alleges NVIDIA hid Jensen Huang's link to Alice Huang
NVIDIA and its CEO Jensen Huang are in the spotlight after a lawsuit accused them of hiding Huang's connection to Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese spy.
The company's board is investigating, but says there is no sign so far that US national security or the company's confidential information were compromised.
Jensen Huang has backed the probe and agreed to cooperate.
Investigation expands to Megaspeed's China ties
The investigation also looks at Megaspeed, which buys NVIDIA's artificial intelligence chips and is accused of helping China get sensitive tech.
China has called these claims "The narrative of a so-called Chinese spy is entirely baseless vilification and smearing." said Guo Jiakun.
Meanwhile, Jensen Huang admitted to some personal misconduct and apologized, though he did not share details.
The whole situation highlights ongoing worries about tech security and global relations.