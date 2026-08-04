Lawsuit over Donald Trump tariffs could stall India trade talks
Business
A big US lawsuit is challenging the tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump, and this could slow down any new trade deals between the US and India.
These tariffs (basically extra taxes of 10% to 12.5%) hit about 60 countries, including India.
Now, 25 US states are saying the government may have gone too far with these rules.
Ajay Dua, Jayant Dasgupta advise patience
Because of all this legal drama, experts like former Commerce Secretary Ajay Dua and ex-WTO ambassador Jayant Dasgupta think India should wait before signing any new trade deal with the US.
They're urging caution: if the courts decide to keep these tariffs, an early deal could backfire on India.
The court fight could last up to one year, so for now, patience might be smarter than rushing in.