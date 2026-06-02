Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Meesho and Zepto form new industry body

India's leading e-commerce companies have formed a new industry-led platform called the Digital Commerce Coalition. The initiative has been launched by Eternal (parent company of Zomato), Amazon , Swiggy , Meesho and Zepto . The coalition aims to address issues like consumer trust, responsible innovation, economic participation and sustainable growth in the digital economy.

Strategic focus Focus on customer experience, delivery partners, supply chains The Digital Commerce Coalition will also focus on customer experience, delivery partners, supply chains, and opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses. The move comes as India's digital commerce sector continues to grow with rising internet penetration, increasing adoption in tier-2 cities, changing business models and growing participation from businesses of all sizes.

Support structure Koan Advisory Group will serve as the secretariat Public policy consulting firm Koan Advisory Group shall serve as the secretariat for the coalition. It will support its research as well as engagement activities. Dr. Jaskiran Bedi, head of Public Policy at Eternal, said that digital commerce is making everyday consumption more convenient while creating new avenues of livelihood and entrepreneurship for millions.

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