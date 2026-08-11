LEAP India's KKR-backed IPO closes 1.95 times as employees lead

The IPO offered fresh shares worth ₹480 crore plus a ₹2,000 crore offer for sale at ₹151 to ₹159 per share.

Before this launch, LEAP India had already raised ₹743.62 crore from institutional investors, including Smallcap World Fund and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and around ₹371.3 crore through a separate pre-IPO placement.

With shares proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE, the company is set for a market value of about ₹7,005 crore, with plans to use the funds mainly to pay off debt and boost daily operations.