Lee Jae Myung to unveil $651.41 billion semiconductor AI plan

Lee calls plan 'national survival strategy'

Lee says this isn't just about tech: it's about closing regional gaps and getting ready for an AI-powered future.

The government will back the plan with new infrastructure, training programs, and fresh projects for AI data centers and robotics.

Top leaders from Samsung, SK, LG Electronics, and more will share their strategies at the announcement.

Even with some political debate swirling around it, Lee calls the project a "national survival strategy" focused on balanced growth for everyone.