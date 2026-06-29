Lee Jae Myung to unveil $651.41 billion semiconductor AI plan
This Monday, President Lee Jae Myung will roll out a massive plan to boost South Korea's semiconductor and AI industries.
The centerpiece? A huge new chip hub in the southwest, aiming to bring more jobs and tech investment to regions like Gwangju and South Jeolla.
The overall planned mega-projects could exceed $651.41 billion, with tech giants Samsung and SK expected to pour in hundreds of billions of dollars over the next few years.
Lee calls plan 'national survival strategy'
Lee says this isn't just about tech: it's about closing regional gaps and getting ready for an AI-powered future.
The government will back the plan with new infrastructure, training programs, and fresh projects for AI data centers and robotics.
Top leaders from Samsung, SK, LG Electronics, and more will share their strategies at the announcement.
Even with some political debate swirling around it, Lee calls the project a "national survival strategy" focused on balanced growth for everyone.