Lemon Slice raises $10.5 million for AI-powered video avatars

What's cool about their tech?

Lemon Slice's model can turn a single photo into a customizable video avatar—think different backgrounds, styles, even human or non-human characters with voices from ElevenLabs.

These avatars are ready to help out in customer service chats, online classes, e-commerce sites and more.

The tech is fast (20 frames per second on just one GPU) and easy to plug into other apps via API or widget.