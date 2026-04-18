Lenskart changes dress code to allow cultural and religious items
Business
Lenskart just changed its dress code after getting called out online.
Now, employees can wear cultural and religious items like bindis, tilaks, and turbans at work.
Ripped jeans and open-toed shoes are still a no-go.
The company says this update is about being more inclusive and transparent with its workplace rules.
Lenskart posts full dress code online
The full list of dos and don'ts is up on Lenskart's website.
Staff are encouraged to express their identity through cultural attire, but uniforms need to be clean and well-fitted, with closed shoes and minimal accessories for safety.
Some folks online are still skeptical, but Lenskart hopes these changes show real respect for diversity at work.