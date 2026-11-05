Lenskart credits AI automation and in-house manufacturing for ₹2,845cr revenue
Business
Lenskart is seeing big results from its push into AI, automation, and in-house manufacturing.
Co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal shared that these moves helped the company's revenue jump over 30% to ₹2,845 crore last quarter, with profits more than doubling to ₹232 crore.
By controlling its supply chain and using tech to cut costs, Lenskart is scaling up without needing tons of extra staff.
Lenskart seeks fashion status, 25% EBITDA
With more people needing glasses thanks to screen time, Lenskart wants to make buying specs less about necessity and more about style.
Their Gold loyalty program keeps customers coming back, while eye tests and custom options attract new faces.
The goal? Make eyewear a regular fashion choice and hit a long-term EBITDA margin of 25%.