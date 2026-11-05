Lenskart credits AI automation and in-house manufacturing for ₹2,845cr revenue

Lenskart is seeing big results from its push into AI, automation, and in-house manufacturing.

Co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal shared that these moves helped the company's revenue jump over 30% to ₹2,845 crore last quarter, with profits more than doubling to ₹232 crore.

By controlling its supply chain and using tech to cut costs, Lenskart is scaling up without needing tons of extra staff.