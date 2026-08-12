Lenskart posts almost threefold PAT ₹228.4 cr, revenue ₹2,714.2 cr
Business
Lenskart just had a huge quarter, with profits after tax rising almost three-fold to ₹228.4 crore.
Revenue also shot up by 43%, hitting ₹2,714.2 crore, showing a strong revenue increase.
Lenskart demand rises, expenses up 35%
The company's growth comes as demand for its eyewear keeps rising, but expansion isn't cheap: expenses went up 35% year over year as Lenskart scaled up operations.
Despite these strong results, the stock dipped slightly by 0.35% on August 12.