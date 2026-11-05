Lenskart Q2 FY27 profits jump 122.1% to ₹227.08cr
Business
Lenskart just had a huge win: its profits for Q2 FY27 shot up by 122.1%, reaching ₹227.08 crore compared to ₹102.22 crore last year.
The news sent Lenskart's stock up over 6%, hitting a high of ₹767.40 on the BSE.
Brokers cite Lenskart sales and margins
Top brokerages like Nomura, Macquarie, and HSBC are still backing Lenskart, thanks to strong sales and better profit margins.
Analysts say store openings, new tech like AI-powered eye tests, and plans to expand internationally could keep the momentum going.