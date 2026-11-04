Lenskart's Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹232.5cr

Lenskart's revenue from operations also saw a significant increase, rising 36% YoY to ₹2,845 crore. This is an improvement over the previous quarter's revenue of ₹2,714.2 crore.

The company's total expenses for the September quarter stood at ₹2,596.8 crore, a 31% increase from last year's ₹1,980.3 crore and higher than the previous quarter's expenses of ₹2,483.5 crore.