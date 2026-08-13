Lenskart shares hit 52-week high after strong Q1 results

Lenskart's profit after tax (PAT) also saw a massive jump, rising to ₹228.43 crore from ₹61.17 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 75.1% to ₹588.48 crore from ₹336.08 crore last year.

Additionally, its margins expanded to 21.7% from 17.7% in the same period last year.