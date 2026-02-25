Leverage Edu's new AI tools make studying abroad easier
Leverage Edu just dropped a new set of AI tools, called LE AI, in February 2026. Covering 27 countries, these tools are all about making it simpler for students to study overseas.
The highlights? Vasu AI Coach on WhatsApp for personal advice, LE AI Interviewer to help with assessments (with humans still checking important calls), and an eligibility checker to speed things up.
Enrollments have jumped 5 times
Thanks to LE AI, enrollments have jumped five times and over 20,000 hours of manual interviews have been saved.
Best part: what used to take six or seven weeks—applying and getting processed—now takes just two hours.
The whole process is a lot quicker and more accessible for anyone thinking about international studies.
LE AI uses smart language models
LE AI uses smart language models and verified data so decisions are reliable and easy to audit.
Leverage Edu says they're planning even more features soon—like help with student loans, housing, and jobs—all while keeping humans in the loop for big decisions.