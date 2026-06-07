LG Chairman grills dinner for NVIDIA CEO in viral video
What's the story
A casual dinner between some of the biggest names in global technology has gone viral. The video features LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo grilling and serving food to others at the table with tongs. The gathering included SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and NAVER founder Lee Hae-jin.
Cultural context
Cultural nuances
The act of grilling meat at a Korean BBQ is usually performed by the youngest member of the group. Koo, born in 1978, was the youngest among those present. This cultural detail has caught public attention as it shows that even billionaires follow traditional dining etiquette. Huang actively participated in conversations during the meal, while other business leaders appeared relaxed in this informal setting.
Public response
Social media reactions
The video of the dinner has garnered thousands of views, with social media users reacting with both humor and cultural context. One user said, "Even in global CEO gatherings, the youngest grilling the meat seems to be a timeless truth across East and West." Another added, "I completely agree with your post! It doesn't matter if you manage a multi-billion dollar enterprise....when you are the youngest node at a Korean BBQ table, your destiny is to grill..."
Gaming connection
Visit to internet cafe
Beyond the BBQ dinner, Huang's visit to Seoul also included a stop at an internet cafe. There, he met e-sports players including Lee Sang-hyeok aka "Faker," one of the biggest names in global competitive gaming. His daughter Madison Huang accompanied him during this visit and wore a T1 e-sports team uniform, adding a cultural connection to South Korea's gaming scene.
Twitter Post
Check out the video
한국 계란찜 먹고 눈이 커진 젠슨황😳— 츄르주세요 (@min1546574) June 5, 2026
“이 맛있는걸 니들만 먹었어..?” pic.twitter.com/fvQYSCunXo