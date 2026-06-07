LG Chairman grills dinner for NVIDIA CEO in viral video

Public response

Social media reactions

The video of the dinner has garnered thousands of views, with social media users reacting with both humor and cultural context. One user said, "Even in global CEO gatherings, the youngest grilling the meat seems to be a timeless truth across East and West." Another added, "I completely agree with your post! It doesn't matter if you manage a multi-billion dollar enterprise....when you are the youngest node at a Korean BBQ table, your destiny is to grill..."