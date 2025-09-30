LG Electronics India IPO opens on October 7: Key details

Equity sale

One of the biggest IPOs this year

The IPO will see LG Electronics Inc. offload up to 10.18 crore equity shares, or roughly 15% equity, through an OFS. The move is part of the company's strategy to list its shares on Indian stock exchanges, with the proceeds from the sale going to the parent company. Notably, this would be one of the biggest IPOs of the year after Tata Capital's ₹15,512-crore public issue opening on October 6.