LG Electronics India soars 50% on debut, sets IPO record

LG India's business in numbers

LG India is the country's #2 home appliance and air solutions brand, with factories in Pune and Noida producing up to 14.5 million units a year.

Over half its materials are sourced locally, and products reach more than 35,000 stores nationwide.

For FY24, LG India pulled in ₹24,366 crore revenue and ₹2,203 crore profit—plus it runs on almost no debt.