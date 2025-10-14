Google bets $15 billion on India's AI and data center
Google just announced a huge $15 billion investment to supercharge AI and data center infrastructure in India over the next five years.
The centerpiece? A massive new 1-gigawatt data center campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh—set to be Google's biggest AI hub outside the US.
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian says this move is all about powering up India's digital economy and sparking more local innovation.
India joins ranks of global tech hubs
India already has nearly a billion internet users, with digital growth moving at lightning speed.
Google's new campus will boost local data processing, improve connectivity, and help meet the world's rising demand for AI services.
It also puts India firmly on the map as a global tech powerhouse—right alongside giants like Microsoft and Amazon who've made similar big bets here.