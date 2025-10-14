Google bets $15 billion on India's AI and data center Business Oct 14, 2025

Google just announced a huge $15 billion investment to supercharge AI and data center infrastructure in India over the next five years.

The centerpiece? A massive new 1-gigawatt data center campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh—set to be Google's biggest AI hub outside the US.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian says this move is all about powering up India's digital economy and sparking more local innovation.