Tata Motors shares down 40% today: Here's what happened

Demerger specifics

Record date set for share allocation

Tata Motors has set October 14 as the record date for determining shareholders who will be allotted shares of TMLCV. The company said that eligible shareholders will get one fully paid-up share in TMLCV for every share held in Tata Motors as on the record date. This is part of a broader demerger strategy where Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business will be separated into a new entity.