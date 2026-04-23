Libas launches Gerua label as brand crosses ₹1,000cr ARR
Libas, a D2C fast-fashion brand, just dropped a new label called Gerua, designed especially for young women starting their careers.
With Libas crossing ₹1,000 crore ARR, and aiming for 30% growth by FY2026, Gerua takes a fresh approach: instead of fast fashion, it'll launch monthly capsule collections ranging from 80 to 200 SKUs each.
Gerua AI-designed affordable workwear online
Gerua's all about stylish-yet-affordable workwear: think button-down shirts, kurta sets, and structured suits, with kurtas starting at ₹499 and the overall range priced under ₹2,500.
It's online-first and uses AI to predict trends and design what's next.
No physical stores yet; they're waiting to see where demand grows before opening up offline.
Meanwhile, Libas is also adding more physical stores overall and even considering going public if the timing feels right.