Libas launches Gerua label as brand crosses ₹1,000cr ARR

Gerua AI-designed affordable workwear online

Gerua's all about stylish-yet-affordable workwear: think button-down shirts, kurta sets, and structured suits, with kurtas starting at ₹499 and the overall range priced under ₹2,500.

It's online-first and uses AI to predict trends and design what's next.

No physical stores yet; they're waiting to see where demand grows before opening up offline.

Meanwhile, Libas is also adding more physical stores overall and even considering going public if the timing feels right.