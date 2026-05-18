Liberty Mutual raises stake in Liberty General Insurance to 74%

LGI operations and Liberty Mutual backing

LGI covers everything from health and car insurance to specialized policies like marine and liability.

With over 1,300 employees across 95 locations, plus thousands of hospital and auto shop partners, it's pretty well connected in India.

Liberty Mutual's leaders say the extra support will help LGI grow even faster by expanding how it reaches customers.

Globally, Liberty Mutual is ranked No. 9 among property and casualty insurers and pulled in $50.5 billion last year, so it's definitely playing for keeps in India.