LIC CFO Shatmanyu Shrivastava retires today alongside 4 senior executives
Big leadership changes at LIC: Chief Financial Officer Shatmanyu Shrivastava is retiring after office hours today, September 30, 2026.
He's not alone: four other senior executives are also stepping down: Rashmi Bhatnagar, Director, Zonal Training Centre, Bhopal, Vandana Sinha, Executive Director (Customer Relationship Management/Claims/Annuities), Central Office, Mumbai, Surendra Singh Chaplot, Executive Director (Business Development/Bima Sakhi), Central Office, Mumbai, and Vivek Paul, Director, Management Development Centre, Mumbai.
Dinesh Pant joins IRDAI as actuary
This wave of retirements follows the recent exit of LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant, who was appointed as Whole-Time Member (Actuary) at the insurance regulator IRDAI and is expected to take charge of the actuarial department at IRDAI.
Girija Subramanian is also stepping into a key role at IRDAI.
Meanwhile, despite all these changes, LIC's stock actually closed up 1% today, even though it's been a rough year overall for the company on the market.