LIC CFO Shatmanyu Shrivastava retires today alongside 4 senior executives

This wave of retirements follows the recent exit of LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant, who was appointed as Whole-Time Member (Actuary) at the insurance regulator IRDAI and is expected to take charge of the actuarial department at IRDAI.

Girija Subramanian is also stepping into a key role at IRDAI.

Meanwhile, despite all these changes, LIC's stock actually closed up 1% today, even though it's been a rough year overall for the company on the market.