LIC launches 'Jeevan Sathi' policy for married couples, 2 premiums Business May 27, 2026

LIC just dropped an updated Jeevan Sathi policy, made specifically for married couples who want both savings and life cover in one go.

The new version comes with two options: Single Premium and Limited Premium, so you can pick what works best for you.

LIC's CEO R Doraiswamy was there at the launch.