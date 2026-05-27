LIC launches 'Jeevan Sathi' policy for married couples, 2 premiums
Business
LIC just dropped an updated Jeevan Sathi policy, made specifically for married couples who want both savings and life cover in one go.
The new version comes with two options: Single Premium and Limited Premium, so you can pick what works best for you.
LIC's CEO R Doraiswamy was there at the launch.
Minimum cover 3L from age 18
You can start with a minimum cover of ₹3 lakh (no real upper limit), as long as you're at least 18 years old.
Both spouses get covered under one policy, so it's simpler to manage.