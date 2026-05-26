LIC launches new Jeevan Sathi plans for couples June 2026

Single ₹70/₹1,000 limited 7% additions

The Single Premium plan lets you pay once and get steady additions of ₹70 per ₹1,000 sum assured, with terms of 10, 15, 20, and 25 years (minimum sum assured: ₹300,000).

The Limited Premium plan spreads payments over five, 10, or 15 years, plus you get 7% guaranteed additions on annual premiums and a premium waiver if one partner passes away during the premium payment term.