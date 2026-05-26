LIC launches new Jeevan Sathi plans for couples June 2026
LIC is rolling out two new life insurance plans just for couples: New Jeevan Sathi Single Premium and New Jeevan Sathi Limited Premium.
Starting June 2026, you can sign up online or through LIC agents.
These plans mix life cover with savings, offering guaranteed returns and aiming to make financial planning a bit easier for partners.
Single ₹70/₹1,000 limited 7% additions
The Single Premium plan lets you pay once and get steady additions of ₹70 per ₹1,000 sum assured, with terms of 10, 15, 20, and 25 years (minimum sum assured: ₹300,000).
The Limited Premium plan spreads payments over five, 10, or 15 years, plus you get 7% guaranteed additions on annual premiums and a premium waiver if one partner passes away during the premium payment term.
Flexible death benefits, riders, loans, payouts
Both plans include flexible death benefit options based on what you've paid in.
You can also add optional riders, take loans against your policy, or choose installment payouts for maturity or death benefits, giving couples more ways to stay financially secure together.