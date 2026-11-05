LIC posts 20% profit rise to ₹12,076 cr July-September 2026
Business
LIC just posted a 20% jump in profit for July-September 2026, reaching ₹12,076 crore.
Net premium income rose 16% to ₹147,018 crore compared to last year.
Overall income also climbed to ₹262,739 crore.
LIC 1-time premiums jump 35%
LIC's big win this quarter was a 35% spike in one-time premiums from new policies and steady growth in renewals.
First-year premium income dipped a bit (from ₹10,836 crore to ₹10,432 crore).
Still, LIC is adapting well and keeps growing its premium income even as the market evolves.