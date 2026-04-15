LIC shares up almost 5% today: Here we decode why

Shares of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged nearly 5% today to ₹835.55 apiece after the company announced its first-ever bonus issue. The move, which is subject to necessary approvals, will see one additional fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each, issued for every existing fully paid-up equity share held by the shareholders.

Financial strategy Bonus shares expected to be credited by June 12 The LIC board approved the bonus issue at its recent meeting. The company plans to capitalize up to ₹6,325 crore from its reserves and surplus for this corporate action. This amount is part of a larger reserve of around ₹1.5 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025. The bonus shares are expected to be credited within two months of board approval, on or before June 12, 2026.

Corporate milestone What are bonus shares? This bonus issue marks LIC's first such corporate action since its listing in May 2022. The company has declared five interim dividends so far. A bonus issue is a way of issuing extra shares to existing shareholders free of cost from a company's reserves. While it increases the number of shares outstanding, it doesn't change the overall market capitalization but can improve liquidity and accessibility for investors.

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