The company has fixed May 29 as the record date for the bonus issue

LIC stock surges as 1:1 bonus issue record date nears

By Mudit Dube 02:13 pm May 25, 202602:13 pm

What's the story

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares have witnessed a significant surge, rising as much as 4% to hit an intraday high of ₹813 on the BSE today. The upward momentum comes after the state-owned insurer announced a 1:1 bonus issue along with its Q4 results last week. The company has fixed May 29 as the record date for the bonus issue. The announcement has sparked investor interest, pushing the stock higher for two consecutive sessions.