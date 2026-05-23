LIC aims for double-digit revenue growth in FY27

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is targeting double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion in FY27. This comes despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility. LIC's CEO and Managing Director R Doraiswamy, said that the company will continue to focus on product mix changes, distribution strategy, and operational efficiency to improve profitability while maintaining growth momentum.

Market outlook Global crises impact on consumer behavior Doraiswamy acknowledged the potential impact of global crises on consumer savings and insurance demand. However, he is cautiously optimistic about continued growth trends if conditions stabilize. The company reported a 42% increase in the value of new business (VNB) for FY26, with VNB margins expanding by around 360 basis points.

Future projections Prolonged geopolitical tensions could affect household savings Doraiswamy warned that prolonged geopolitical tensions could affect household savings behavior and life insurance investments. He refrained from giving guidance but said LIC would aim for at least double-digit growth on the top line. The company has been focusing on improving profitability since its listing on the stock exchanges, with a strategy involving changes in product mix, distribution mix, and operating efficiency.

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