Next Article
LIC's stock investments drop by ₹66,000cr in July
LIC just took a big hit—its stock investments dropped by ₹66,000 crore in July 2025 thanks to a major sell-off in top companies like Reliance Industries and TCS.
The total value of LIC's portfolio slipped from ₹15.94 lakh crore in June to ₹15.28 lakh crore by the end of July.
Major losses in tech and finance sectors
Losses came from several sectors, especially tech and finance. TCS alone fell over 12%, costing LIC ₹7,457 crore.
Banks like IDBI, Axis, and Kotak Mahindra also saw sharp declines, while smaller holdings such as Indian Energy Exchange lost nearly 30% of their value.
Even though there were small gains from ICICI Bank and Patanjali Foods, they weren't enough to balance out the overall losses—leaving investors a bit uneasy about what's next for LIC's stocks.