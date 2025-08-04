LIC's stock investments drop by ₹66,000cr in July

Major losses in tech and finance sectors

Losses came from several sectors, especially tech and finance. TCS alone fell over 12%, costing LIC ₹7,457 crore.

Banks like IDBI, Axis, and Kotak Mahindra also saw sharp declines, while smaller holdings such as Indian Energy Exchange lost nearly 30% of their value.

Even though there were small gains from ICICI Bank and Patanjali Foods, they weren't enough to balance out the overall losses—leaving investors a bit uneasy about what's next for LIC's stocks.