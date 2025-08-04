Delhivery stock hits new high after stellar quarterly results

Delhivery's net profit shot up by 68.5% to ₹91 crore, with revenue rising to ₹2,294 crore and operating margins improving too. For anyone following India's logistics scene or thinking about investing, these numbers show Delhivery is finding ways to grow even when the market is tough.

Express parcel shipments grew by 14%

Express Parcel shipments grew by 14%, hitting 208 million deliveries, while their Part Truckload business also expanded steadily.

Analysts are split—some see more upside thanks to recent acquisitions and better margins, while others urge caution due to cost pressures—but overall, the stock is up over 90% since March.