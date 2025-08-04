Sensex climbs to 80,771 points, Nifty50 crosses 24,600 mark
Indian stocks started the week on a positive note—Nifty50 crossed 24,600 and Sensex climbed to 80,771.
Investors are now focused on the RBI's big policy meeting (August 4-6) and fresh Q1 earnings, both of which could shake things up.
Why are Asian stocks mixed today?
Market mood is shifting thanks to global uncertainty.
Asian stocks were all over the place after weak US jobs data and new tariffs rattled Wall Street last week.
Experts say it's a good time to stay cautious, as US policy changes and company results could swing things further.
FIIs sold shares worth ₹1,800cr
Gold prices dipped after recent gains, while oil also slipped as OPEC+ decided to pump out more supply.
Meanwhile, foreign investors sold off shares but domestic investors stepped in—showing that everyone's playing it safe and waiting for clearer signals.