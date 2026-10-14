Lightstorm investing nearly $500 million to upgrade India's fiber for AI

Lightstorm is investing nearly $500 million to seriously upgrade India's fiber networks, aiming to handle the explosion of AI-powered data centers.

Their big plans include building an "AI corridor" and a new undersea cable connecting India with Singapore and Malaysia.

Group chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Amajit Gupta says it's all about bringing India's fiber quality up to global standards so the country can keep up in the digital race.