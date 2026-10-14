Lightstorm investing nearly $500 million to upgrade India's fiber for AI
Lightstorm is investing nearly $500 million to seriously upgrade India's fiber networks, aiming to handle the explosion of AI-powered data centers.
Their big plans include building an "AI corridor" and a new undersea cable connecting India with Singapore and Malaysia.
Group chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Amajit Gupta says it's all about bringing India's fiber quality up to global standards so the country can keep up in the digital race.
Lightstorm secures ₹2,500cr funding
Since 2019, Lightstorm has been going head-to-head with giants like Tata Communications and Bharti Airtel, even after posting a ₹103.4 crore loss last year.
They recently secured ₹2,500 crore in funding to fuel their expansion as they target the booming AI infrastructure market, where Airtel's Nxtra is also ramping up.
As Naresh Singh, senior director analyst at Gartner, puts it, demand for dedicated fiber links is only going up as more companies dive into AI, and Lightstorm wants to be ready for that wave.