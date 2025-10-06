LinkedIn CEO says future of work belongs to 'adaptable' people
LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky believes the future of work belongs to those who are "adaptable, forward-thinking, ready to learn and embrace these tools," not just people with fancy degrees.
He shared this at a fireside chat in San Francisco in early October 2025, reflecting a bigger shift in how companies view education.
Shift in hiring criteria
Roslansky's take lines up with what other top leaders are saying—skills and adaptability now matter more than traditional degrees, especially as AI changes jobs fast.
Standard Chartered's Bill Winters even called his MBA "a waste of time," while Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett have both downplayed college credentials when it comes to hiring.
Must-have skills for the future
Roslansky also pointed out that empathy, communication, and adaptability are becoming must-have skills.
He predicts that people who learn to use AI will move ahead of those who don't.
More companies are already looking for these qualities over formal degrees when hiring.