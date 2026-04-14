LinkedIn now pays you ₹14,000/hour to train AI models
What's the story
LinkedIn is venturing into the emerging field of AI training by testing an "AI labor marketplace." The Microsoft-owned platform's idea is simple: experts in fields like coding, finance, or nursing could be paid to help improve AI models. This new job market is growing rapidly and LinkedIn says these roles are among the fastest-growing jobs in the US today.
Training process
AI training explained
The process of AI training is not as technical as it sounds. It involves human judgment where the trainers interact with AI chatbots, review their responses, rate their accuracy, and sometimes even challenge them with tricky questions to test their limits. This feedback is then used to make the AI smarter and more reliable.
Earnings potential
What is the pay like?
The pay for these roles is quite lucrative, with professionals earning between $40 (around ₹3,700) to $150 (around ₹14,000) per hour depending on their skills. For example, a person with strong knowledge of Excel and finance can earn up to $100 (₹9,300) per hour. Senior software engineers who can train AI systems on complex coding tasks are the highest-paid in this field at up to $150 per hour.
Market competition
Competition in the field
With its new initiative, LinkedIn is entering an already competitive market. Several start-ups are building platforms that connect AI firms with human trainers. Notable players include Mercor, whose valuation has skyrocketed to $10 billion in a year, and Surge AI, known for its data annotation marketplace and reportedly valued at $24 billion. Scale AI also works closely with leading AI labs to improve their models through human input.