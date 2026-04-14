LinkedIn now pays you ₹14,000/hour to train AI models

LinkedIn is venturing into the emerging field of AI training by testing an "AI labor marketplace." The Microsoft-owned platform's idea is simple: experts in fields like coding, finance, or nursing could be paid to help improve AI models. This new job market is growing rapidly and LinkedIn says these roles are among the fastest-growing jobs in the US today.

Training process AI training explained The process of AI training is not as technical as it sounds. It involves human judgment where the trainers interact with AI chatbots, review their responses, rate their accuracy, and sometimes even challenge them with tricky questions to test their limits. This feedback is then used to make the AI smarter and more reliable.

Earnings potential What is the pay like? The pay for these roles is quite lucrative, with professionals earning between $40 (around ₹3,700) to $150 (around ₹14,000) per hour depending on their skills. For example, a person with strong knowledge of Excel and finance can earn up to $100 (₹9,300) per hour. Senior software engineers who can train AI systems on complex coding tasks are the highest-paid in this field at up to $150 per hour.

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