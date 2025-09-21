These large Indian companies are currently collaborating with Chinese firms

India and China are now cautiously recalibrating their economic ties in 2025. Bilateral trade between the two countries has reached $127.7 billion in FY25, a fourfold increase over the last decade. This complex yet expanding economic interdependence is evident, as many large Indian companies continue to maintain partnerships with Chinese firms across various sectors such as electronics, machinery, and technology.

Corporate alliances Sun Pharma and Tata Motors Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India's largest drugmaker, has partnered with a subsidiary of China Medical System Holdings to commercialize its psoriasis drug Ilumya in Greater China. Tata Motors, the country's biggest automobile company, has also formed licensing collaborations with Chinese partners in the Jaguar Land Rover segment. These partnerships are aimed at enhancing their product portfolios and expanding market reach.

Market expansion Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Cipla, a leading Indian pharmaceutical firm known for its respiratory and chronic disease drugs, has formed a joint venture with Kidd Pharma (a subsidiary of CSPC) in China. In September 2025, Cipla acquired its partner's stake to take full control of the venture. Similarly, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has partnered with Kunshan Rotam Reddy Pharmaceutical Co. to market and distribute medicines in China through their joint venture.

Strategic collaborations Dixon Technologies and Samvardhana Motherson International Dixon Technologies, India's largest electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firm, has formed several joint ventures with Chinese firms like Vivo, Longsher, HKC, and Q Tech. These partnerships are aimed at producing smartphones and camera modules. Meanwhile, Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL), a leading automotive components supplier in India has partnered with JMCG from China to expand manufacturing capabilities through their joint venture.

Business growth Uno Minda and Aurobindo Pharma Uno Minda, a supplier of automotive components such as lighting and switches, has partnered with China's Shenyang Jiuan Auto Lamp to manufacture automotive lamps. Aurobindo Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company specializing in generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), has also formed a joint venture with Luoxin Auroviris Pharm in China for commercializing medicines. These collaborations highlight the growing economic interdependence between India and China.