Livspace CBO quits amid 1,000+ layoffs, co-founder exit

Lalit Mittal, the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Livspace, has resigned from his position. This is the second high-profile exit from the Bengaluru-based home interiors platform in a matter of days. The news comes just after Saurabh Jain, India CEO and co-founder at Livspace, announced his resignation. The company has also laid off over 1,000 employees as part of its cost-cutting measures and to improve operational efficiency through artificial intelligence (AI) .

Departure details Mittal was with LivSpace for 6 years Livspace has confirmed Mittal's exit, saying he left the company over a month ago. A spokesperson for the firm said, "Lalit has decided to embark on his own entrepreneurial journey after an incredible six years with us where he drove a 4x business growth." They added that they are grateful for his contributions during his tenure and wish him well as he starts his next venture.

Career trajectory Livspace downplays concerns about senior leadership changes Mittal was appointed CBO after co-founder Jain became CEO of Livspace India in 2022. His departure leaves a vacancy at the top management level, but it is still unclear who will be taking over his responsibilities as CBO. Despite these high-profile exits, Livspace has downplayed concerns about senior leadership changes, calling them a "natural evolution" of a high-growth organization.

Leadership transition Co-founder's exit after over 11 years Jain, who co-founded Livspace with Ramakant Sharma and Anuj Srivastava, announced his exit from the company after over 11 years. He hinted at plans for a new venture in a LinkedIn post reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey. Jain thanked everyone associated with Livspace and expressed optimism about the company's future. In response to his announcement, industry leaders praised him for building a "category-defining business."

