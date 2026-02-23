Livspace lays off 1,000 employees to boost AI integration
Livspace, the Bengaluru-based home design startup, has let go of about 1,000 employees—roughly 12% of its team—as it brings in more AI and automation to handle sales, design, operations, and marketing.
The company says these changes are aimed at keeping service quality high while cutting down on manual work.
Despite layoffs, Livspace's finances are on the rise
Even with layoffs making headlines, Livspace's finances are looking up.
The source article does not report Livspace's FY25 revenue or profit/loss figures.
Meanwhile, co-founder Saurabh Jain—who helped build the very AI tools driving this shift—has moved on after 11 years with the company.
Co-founder's exit after shaping AI push
Livspace's push into AI isn't just about tech—it was actually shaped by one of its own founders.
Saurabh Jain played a key role in creating their new AI systems before stepping away from the company.